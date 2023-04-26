At their April 19 meeting, Needville ISD School Board members hired Robert Gadbois of Owners Building Resource as program manager to work with the district throughout the 2023 bond program, providing voters approve the bond issue in the May 6 General Election.
At their Feb. 15 meeting, trustees called a $225 million bond proposal which will be spilt into two propositions on the ballot.
Proposition A totals $200 million for much-needed classrooms, improving academic learning environments, and adding security and technology upgrades.
It includes the construction of a new junior high and a second elementary campus, and additions to the high school.
“It is time to build schools for the future of Needville,” said Superintendent Curtis Rhodes. “The junior high was built for 450 students and has almost 550. The elementary is grades PK through three and has nearly 1,150 students.”
Proposition B totals $25 million for upgrades to Blue Jay Stadium and the construction of a baseball/softball complex.
Funds from one proposition cannot be spent on the other.
If both are approved by voters, it would cost the owners of a $200,000 homestead about $24.23 more a month in property taxes.
However, there would be no increase for homeowners age 65 and older, whose property tax rates have been capped by the Central Appraisal District.
Rhodes said Gadbois “will be a tremendous asset to the district over the long haul, to make sure things are done correctly” in the bond process.
Rhodes welcomed Gadbois to the NISD team, to which he replied, “We’re proud to have an opportunity to serve you and serve the community.”
The board reviewed a sampling of questions on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test for various grade levels.
Presented by Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Administrative Support Shannon Jedlicka, the sampling provided insight into new procedures for answering questions and the knowledge required of the students in a number of subjects. “Compliments to the teachers, administration and all the staff, and compliments to the students, too, because they’re working hard,” Rhodes said.
Trustees approved the renewal of contracts with 16 vendors for athletic supplies and with Si Enviro for water and sewer facility operations.
A trip to Orlando for two high school students to compete at the national Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) contest was also approved.
Meredith Nessler and Maranda Schulze advanced to the national competition after scoring a 98 in the Teacher-Created Materials division of the organization’s state contest in Round Rock last month. They will compete in Orlando June 28 through July 3.
With the need for the board to canvass the election shortly after it’s held, and graduation set for May 19, the next board meeting has been moved up a week to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
