At their April 19 meeting, Needville ISD School Board members hired Robert Gadbois of Owners Building Resource as program manager to work with the district throughout the 2023 bond program, providing voters approve the bond issue in the May 6 General Election.

Bond issue on ballot

At their Feb. 15 meeting, trustees called a $225 million bond proposal which will be spilt into two propositions on the ballot.

Proposition A totals $200 million for much-needed classrooms, improving academic learning environments, and adding security and technology upgrades.

It includes the construction of a new junior high and a second elementary campus, and additions to the high school.

“It is time to build schools for the future of Needville,” said Superintendent Curtis Rhodes. “The junior high was built for 450 students and has almost 550. The elementary is grades PK through three and has nearly 1,150 students.”

Proposition B totals $25 million for upgrades to Blue Jay Stadium and the construction of a baseball/softball complex.

