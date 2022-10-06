Talent of all kinds from people of all ages will be featured on the main stage of the Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, as the 39th annual Needville Harvest Fest gets under way.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. that day and there is no charge to enter the festival. All Talent Show contestants should report to the main stage by 8:30 a.m.
Talent Show Chair Chrissy Falls said there is a $5 fee to enter the event, with that cost charged per person, per event. The money will be collected just prior to the start of the contest.
Checks should be made payable to Needville Harvest Festival.
Deadline to enter is Friday, Oct. 14.
Applications are available at www.neeedvilleharvestfest.org; go to “Activities and Attractions,” and click on “Talent Contest.”
Email applications to chrissyfalls86@gmail.com or call 979-618-0183 to arrange to pick up or drop off an application. Be sure and include an email address.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.