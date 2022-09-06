Needville Harvest Fest presents new act, seeks sponsors

There will be plenty of new attractions, including the amazing, interactive magic and comedy of Paul Driscoll, at the 2022 Needville Harvest Festival.
Folks of all ages will want to experience the thrill, laughs and excitement of the Fortune 500 entertainer who appears at famous venues coast to coast, including Hollywood’s legendary Magic Castle.
Renowned magician is amazing
Mark your calendar now because Harvest Fest fun begins the evening of Friday, Oct. 14, and continues all day Saturday, Oct. 15, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St. in Needville.
There is no charge for entry to the event.
Driscoll will perform that Saturday, promising plenty of hilarious audience participation and fast-past entertainment that will amaze everyone.
He has performed with such superstars as Bob Hope, Gloria Estefan, Kenny G. and Paul Anka, and has appeared in several Las Vegas casinos as well as Catch a Rising Star comedy club.
His unique blend of magic and comedy has also been featured at major corporate events in nightclub showrooms around the world on luxury cruise liners.
Also new to the Harvest Fest lineup this year is the Mr. Leo Puppet Show from Katy.
Harvest Fest President Chris Janicek said the program will provide an opportunity for children to interact, sing and dance with the puppets.
A returning favorite from last year is Shelly McBubbles, who not only creates amazingly huge bubbles in shapes ranging from chains to cubes, but also provides the opportunity for people of all ages to make huge bubbles themselves.
Janicek said the unique bubble-play experience is one that leaves everyone fascinated and happy.
“We had everyone from babies to older folks having fun with those giant bubbles last year,” he said. “It’s great to see so many people laughing and families having such a great time together.”
Sponsors always needed
The first Needville Harvest Fest took place the third weekend in October, 1983, in downtown Needville. While its popularity required the move to the 16-acre Harvest Park many years later, the event still takes place the same time every year.
Crowds of 4,500-5,000 attend the family-friendly event, which features a barbecue contest on Friday and everything from a talent contest to antique car show, Little Miss and Mr. Contest to the crowning of the Harvest Fest Queen on Saturday.
A live auction with a large number of unique items is another crowd favorite, as are the annual fun run, raffle, lawnmower races and much more.
The top raffle prizes are a 2022 John Deere 4x4Gator and a John Deer 48-inch zero-turn lawnmower, with winners drawn at the close of Saturday’s festivities.
Janicek said volunteers strive to raise funds for current and long-range projects that continue to improve the park for the entire community.
Past improvements include a paved, lighted walkway that winds through the park’s acreage, building expansions with restrooms, large covered pavilion, playground, picnic tables and numerous others.
Needville Harvest Festival, Inc. is a non-profit organization, with all proceeds from the Harvest Fest used for development and maintenance of the park as well as scholarships for Needville High School graduating seniors.
“Our dedicated volunteers and sponsors make the event possible each year,” said Janicek. “We have also appreciated assistance from the Lions Club, Boy Scouts, 4-H, school choir group, and other organizations. These groups have helped us in so many ways, and we are so grateful to them.”
In addition, several organizations such as Needville PTA, Live Oak Club and even the city of Needville have used the park and its facilities for a variety of events; and Needville Little League and the Needville Youth Fair use the parking facilities.
The Harvest Festival Committee is seeking sponsors to help make this year’s celebration a huge success.
Janicek said sponsors are listed on all festival information and advertising.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or donating an auction item is asked to contact Janicek at chris.janicek@yahoo.com or 281-468-9314.
