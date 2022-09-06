 Skip to main content
Needville Harvest Fest presents new act, seeks sponsors

There will be plenty of new attractions, including the amazing, interactive magic and comedy of Paul Driscoll, at the 2022 Needville Harvest Festival.

Folks of all ages will want to experience the thrill, laughs and excitement of the Fortune 500 entertainer who appears at famous venues coast to coast, including Hollywood’s legendary Magic Castle.

Renowned magician is amazing

Mark your calendar now because Harvest Fest fun begins the evening of Friday, Oct. 14, and continues all day Saturday, Oct. 15, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St. in Needville.

There is no charge for entry to the event.

Driscoll will perform that Saturday, promising plenty of hilarious audience participation and fast-past entertainment that will amaze everyone.

He has performed with such superstars as Bob Hope, Gloria Estefan, Kenny G. and Paul Anka, and has appeared in several Las Vegas casinos as well as Catch a Rising Star comedy club.

