Needville High School’s Blue Jay Stage Company presents its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb 10, at Creekside Christian Fellowship.
Cost for the event is $25 per couple, with $10 for each additional daughter.
Tickets will be available at the front office of all four Needville ISD campuses during regular school hours beginning Monday, Jan. 23.
Cookies and punch are included in the price of the ticket, and a variety of other snacks will be available for purchase.
Theatre Arts Director Paige Thomas said a limited number of tickets are sold for the much-loved event, so it’s a good idea to get them early.
“This is a very popular, enchanted evening for all the girls and their dads, and it’s something our theater students look forward to as well,” she said. “No tickets will be available at the door, so the time to get them is now.”
Blue Jay Stage Company members will transform Creekside’s main building into a magical ballroom where little girls ages 1 day to eighth grade can dance the night away with their Prince Charmings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.