Ask folks in Needville and they’ll likely describe Mayor Chad Nesvadba as fiercely proud of the community he has called home his entire life.
Nesvadba spends his work day often making critical decisions for the improvement of the small town. Meetings, planning, and other daily tasks consume the work hours; however, Chad finds the energy and time to give back to the community that played a prominent role in his upbringing.
Needville can be described as a small town that is driven by familiarity. Residents have often known each other longer than they can recall.
Chad, a fourth-generation Needville native, describes himself as “Blue Jay strong and Needville proud.”
“Our slogan is ‘Where thousands lived and where millions would love to’,” Chad said.
Chad is a Needville High School and Texas A&M alum. In 1989, while a junior at Needville High School, Chad met the woman he eventually married, Deanna. After high school, they both attended Texas A&M together.
“We will be married for 26 years this year in December. We dated for 10 years before we got married. I’ve known her for more than half of my life,” Chad said.
In August 1997, while at A&M, Chad majored in civil engineering. In December of that year, he and Deanna married and bought their first house on Needville Street. The newlyweds knew that Needville was where they wanted to settle.
“We have been dating since 1989, and got married in 1997,” said Chad, “I am the first one in my family to go to A&M. My wife is also a graduate of A&M. She’s an accountant.”
By the way, 1997 was also the same year that Chad would go on to make use of his degree and start working for a consulting engineering firm in Houston.
While at the firm, Chad gained knowledge on learning to design public infrastructure.
“You drive up and down this street and see all these abandoned buildings right now,” Chad said. “I feel like I have the experience to try and get somebody in some of these buildings. We are reaching out to a lot of people. Driving up and down Main Street kind of inspires me to think that this place can be nice looking.”
In 1999, Chad and Deanna became co-chairs of the kitchen for the St. Michael’s Catholic Church annual bazaar.
“We’ve always been involved, but we got involved pretty early. Back then we had a little more free time, now it is pretty much hit the ground running and we don’t slow down till about nine or 10 p.m.,” Chad said.
Chad and Deanna welcomed their first child in 2001, Brianna. Brianna has followed her father and mother’s steps and successfully graduated from A&M in December.
“Putting that Aggie ring on my daughter’s finger, I don’t think I smiled that big in a long time,” Chad recalled.
In 2002, Chad became an officer for the local Knight’s of Columbus Council. He went on to serve as the financial secretary.
“The Knights are there to support the church. We raise a lot of money and give it away to charities, but we are there to support the church,” Chad said, “We support a lot of local charities also. We give about $20,000 a year to general charities.”
Not only did the Nesvadba’s firstborn attend A&M, Bryce, their second child is currently in attendance at A&M as well. The Nesvadba’s welcomed Bryce in 2004. That same year Chad was appointed to Needville’s planning commission, and over the last several years Chad has served as the secretary for the committee.
“My son Bryce is 19 and studying construction science at A&M,” said Chad.
Around 2006, Chad would go on to be involved in coaching softball teams for Needville’s Little League.
Being able to spend time with his eldest daughter and being involved in her extracurricular activities would lead Chad to manage a minor league softball team and a junior boy’s baseball team.
“I have managed or coached regular season and all-star baseball and softball teams for Needville Little League since Brianna was 5 years old and am currently a member of the board of directors for the Little League,” said Chad.
In 2007, Chad and Deanna welcomed their second daughter, Brylie.
Brylie is currently enrolled in high school. Chad hopes Brylie will attend A&M, but he is unsure if he will be lucky enough to have all three of his kids attend the same university.
“My daughter Brylie, she’s a sophomore at Needville High School. We’ve been trying to brainwash her to go to A&M,” Chad said, jokingly.
Chad is recently involved in the Emerging Leaders Program through the American Council of Engineering Companies.
“I was on the fence on whether or not to run (for mayor) and we had a session with Tom Ramsey, who is a commissioner in Harris County. He encouraged us as engineers to get involved in our local governments,” Chad explained.
In the position as mayor, Chad wants to attract new businesses to Needville and hopefully reinvigorate Main Street.
“We just had the Sonic move in earlier this year and it’s been phenomenal.”
Main Street is one of the historic attractions of Needville; however, there are currently quite a few vacated buildings on the street and repairs to water and sewer pipes that need to be made, he said.
“This waterline here under Main Street was put in the 1940s,” he explained. “We’ve been talking about finding the money to replace the waterline.”
He said the council is weighing other options as well.
Chad said he still leans on his mentors from his past for advice from time to time. They are Charles Jessup (current mayor of Meadows Place), Vincent Morales (current Fort Bend County commissioner for Precinct 1 and past mayor of Rosenberg), and Charles Kalkomey (one of the owners of Pledger Kalkomey Engineering).
Time spent volunteering, having a career, and spending time with family is a balance that Chad has successfully conquered.
He said he understands the importance of his community, given his long history and love for the town.
“You can’t always please everyone,” he said. “The best you can do is just believe in yourself and do what you feel is the right thing to do.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.