Ask folks in Needville and they’ll likely describe Mayor Chad Nesvadba as fiercely proud of the community he has called home his entire life.

Nesvadba spends his work day often making critical decisions for the improvement of the small town. Meetings, planning, and other daily tasks consume the work hours; however, Chad finds the energy and time to give back to the community that played a prominent role in his upbringing.

Needville can be described as a small town that is driven by familiarity. Residents have often known each other longer than they can recall.

Chad, a fourth-generation Needville native, describes himself as “Blue Jay strong and Needville proud.”

“Our slogan is ‘Where thousands lived and where millions would love to’,” Chad said.

Chad is a Needville High School and Texas A&M alum. In 1989, while a junior at Needville High School, Chad met the woman he eventually married, Deanna. After high school, they both attended Texas A&M together.

“We will be married for 26 years this year in December. We dated for 10 years before we got married. I’ve known her for more than half of my life,” Chad said.

