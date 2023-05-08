Needville High School’s award-winning choirs present “A Choral Flourish,” a spring concert, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the auditorium.
The middle school and junior high choirs will present their spring concert, “Homeward Bound,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, also at the high school auditorium. Attendees will want to arrive early to enjoy a slide show of Needville through the years.
Doors for both concerts will open at 6:30 p.m. and there is no charge for either event.
Amber Pollard, NISD choir director, said varsity choirs will perform a variety of tunes, with everything from songs from musicals and movies to spirituals and tunes from their recent UIL competition.
“It will be quite a large variety of music,” she said. “I’m proud of not only the varsity choirs, but also junior varsity and the middle and junior high school choirs. All of the students have worked very hard and are justifiably proud of their talents.”
Junior Varsity Choir members will perform a mixture of melodies ranging from pop to foreign language tunes to what Pollard described as “typical choral pieces.”
“The middle school and junior high concert will feature more of a country, folksy theme,” she said. “A little country, a little pop and, of course, the title song.”
