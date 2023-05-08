Bands from Needville Junior High and Needville Middle School will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the high school auditorium.
There is no admission fee and the public is invited.
The musical event opens with Armand Cavazos conducting the middle school band in “March of the Champions” and “Attack of the Garden Gnomes,” both by Timothy Loest, and “Dragon Slayer” by Rob Grice.
Next up will be Abbigail Ramsey conducting the junior high concert band in “Infinity Concert March” by James Curnow, “Great Beginnings” by Michael Kamuf, and “Whirling Novas” by Jack Wilds.
Cavazos will return to the stage to conduct the junior high symphonic band in “Alamo March” by Karl King, “Moscow 1941” by Brian Balmages, and “Arabian Dances” by Roland Barrett.
