Needlework enthusiasts are invited to a monthly “Nifty Needlers” club at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library on Friday, April 21, between 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear. Share tips, get ideas and inspiration, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow needlecrafters!
People of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crocheting, knitting, or sewing are invited to attend to get other needlecrafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions.
Those attending should bring their own yarn, strings, and needles to start or finish a project, while chatting, networking, and enjoying the company of fellow needlecrafters.
Samples of the library’s instructional books, magazines, and websites on various crafts will be available.
The program, which meets on the 3rd Friday of every month, is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
