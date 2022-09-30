Hello Laid-Back Gardeners. Looking for an unusual indoor plant that does not need to be watered frequently – try about every 10-14 days. Then the Hindu Rope plant is for you. It is in the Hoya family; botanically named Hoya Carnosa Compacta. It is an epiphytic plant which means it similar to an air plant, and it thick ropey leaves are succulent in texture. I have one and it loves the bright, indirect sunlight and humidity of my bathroom. The fleshy green (or variegated), gnarly leaves that drape down the side the side of the pot. Mine has not flowered yet, it takes time, but they produce clusters that sort of remind me penta blossoms and they last a long time. As an added bonus, no need to worry about winterizing it… hello, indoors all year. They plant itself will last years, even decades, if properly taken care of.
To care for the Hindu Rope plant (1 Use a well-draining soil similar to cactus or succulent mix, (2 Keep it in a small container, it likes to be crowded, 3) Pick a window with bright, indirect light (as I mentioned earlier),)4 Water when the soil is almost dry. You will need to figure out how many days this may be for you. It will depend on the humidity of your indoor area, and 5) Only fertilize it during spring and summer with a water soluble (not granular) fertilizer.
How easy is that? The hardest part may be choosing where to hang it.
Check in on Sundays (when this article runs) to see what other unusual indoor plants I come across.
Enjoy the weather and TTFN.
Lauren Martin
