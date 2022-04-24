NATIONAL CUTTING HORSE ASSOCIATION KIT KAT SUGAR SUPER STAKES LIMITED OPEN CLASSIC CHAMPIONS

FORT WORTH –— The National Cutting Horse Association congratulates Thomas Bray of Fulshear, Texas, aboard Trash Talkin and Travis Jensen of Lodi, California, riding Princess N The Pea on their co-championship in the Limited Open Classic at the 2022 NCHA Kit Kat Sugar Super Stakes each marking a score of 223.
Trash Talkin, a 5-year-old gelding owned by Ken Hanson of Weatherford, Texas, and Bray were the fourth to work in the Limited Open Classic finals, setting the stage with a big 223 early on in the 11 horse field. This pair had also tied for the highest score in the Limited Open Classic first-go two days prior with a 220.
“I just wanted to be clean and do the best I could,” said Bray in an interview following his championship run. “I’ve had [Trash Talkin] all along, and I love the horse. He’s a really good horse.”
The last horse in the one set finals to show was Princess N The Pea, a 5-year-old mare owned by Jeff Barnes of Wilton, California. Jensen and Princess N The Pea were able to match the 223 score marked earlier in the set to tie for the co-championship.
“We cut the three cows that I wanted to cut, and it seemed like it just worked out,” said Jensen following his run. “I was lucky enough to get to show [Princess N The Pea] here, and it worked out for us.”
With their co-championship, both Bray and Jensen earned $5,422.13 to add to their lifetime earnings now totaling $229.397.41 and $18,126.04, respectively.
The 2022 NCHA Kit Kat Sugar Stakes was held at the historic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 24 through April 16. To learn more the National Cutting Horse Association, including upcoming events, visit nchacutting.com.
