Mr. and Mrs. Steve and Rachael Nanez of Rosenberg, Texas are proud to announce their engagement and subsequent union to the people of Fort Bend County.
Steve Nanez Sr., the son of Mr. Michael Haggard and Mrs. Rachel Haggard of Wharton, Texas, and his partner, Rachael Lerma Cruz, daughter of Charles Cruz of East Bernard, Texas plan to exchange their vows on January 14, 2023, at Anchor Bend Church at three PM. The following reception and dance shall be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall from five to midnight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.