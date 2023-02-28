Nancy Olson Named Child Advocate of the Year

Nancy Olson was named Child Advocate of the Year for 2022 at Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Annual Volunteer Celebration held February 23 at Sugar Creek Country Club. The event was attended by more than 200 volunteers, community partners and staff.
“Nancy embodies the mission and passion for the work that we do. She has gone “above and beyond” and her actions will have long-lasting impact for the children we serve,” according to Child Advocates of Fort Bend Chief Executive Officer Ruthanne Mefford. “Nancy is a true ‘servant leader’ who effortlessly blends her natural talents in leadership with her passion for serving her community, her family and her friends to make hers a purposeful life. In addition to serving on our board of directors, she volunteers in our Children’s Advocacy Center playroom once a week. Her service doesn’t stop there. Nancy volunteers for our Christmas Home Tour every year, has been a member of our Voices for Children leadership team, has served on the committee for scholarships for our high school seniors and donated her home for numerous events. She is always thinking of new, creative ways of engaging the community, introducing new donors to CAFB or or meeting with elected officials locally to advocate for more resources to help the thousands of children who have been abused.
Jim McClellan was named Unsung Hero for his two decades of service to the agency and unsurpassed generosity in supporting programming services and capital expansion over the years. Charles McGuire was named Blue Ribbon Volunteer and Kathy Eyring was the recipient of the Mariel Barrera Champion for Children. Barrera, a longtime employee of Child Advocates of Fort Bend passed away in early 2017.
Other honorees at the volunteer celebration included Deidre Lyons-Lewis (CASA Volunteer of the Year), Mike Meador (Children’s Advocacy Center Volunteer of the Year), Nancy Dale (Development Volunteer of the Year), Shannan Stavinoha (Community Engagement Volunteer of the Year), Jeff Shank (Outreach Volunteer of the Year) and WA Parish (Community Volunteer of the Year).
To see a list of all of the honorees or to learn more about volunteer opportunities with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, go to www.cafb.org.
Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served 22,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.
The agency’s Charlie’s Chocolate Factory Gala which supports its programs for children is set for April 29, 2023. Sponsorships of $150 - $15,000 are available. For more information about the Gala or to sponsor contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.
