Museum tour

On Monday, March 27, 2023, members of the Fort Bend Chapter of the Texas German Society made a trip to tour the Witte-Schmid Haus Museum in Shelby, Texas. The Witte-Schmid Haus Museum is an unusual country house built in 1860 by the German settler Dr. Ernst Witte with cut limestone and Fachwerk construction. The house museum depicts early 1900s lifestyle. It has a ground floor with a breezeway, a parlor, a kitchen, a cellar, and an upstairs with bedrooms accommodating new settlers and travelers since there were no hotels in those days. The Witte Schmid Haus Museum is operated by the Texas German Society. The admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The drive to Shelby was lovely with all the Texas wildflowers in full bloom. After the tour, the group shared a potluck lunch at the Witte-Schmid Haus Museum, then visited the Witte-Schmid Historic Cemetery which is on the property, visited Eckermann’s Meat Market which is down the road on FM 1457, and lastly stopped at the Shelby Store and visited with Ms. Carolyn who was full of information about the local history and people of Shelby. Visits and tours to the Witte-Schmid Haus Museum are by appointment at wittte.schmid.museum@gmail.com.
