Fort Bend County has been called the nation’s most diverse. Now, the rich stories of the people who have come to live in the county will be celebrated and explored in a monthly speaker series that will take place on a “first Thursday” cadence at the recently renovated Fort Bend Museum.
Kicking off the “Our History, Our Diversity” series on March 3 at 7 p.m. will Rice University professor, Dr. Erin Baumgartner. Her session will provide a wide-ranging overview of diversity in Fort Bend County, tracing the demographics and stories that have led to its rich mix of residents.
Dr. Baumgartner is also a demographer at Rice’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research, and an associate director at the Houston Education Research Consortium (HERC).
“We’re excited to explore diversity as such a compelling aspect of our county and its history,” said Steve Nelson, Fort Bend History Association board member.
“Dr. Baumgartner’s perspective will set the tone for the entire series and all the speakers we have lined up throughout the year. Hosting the series in our new museum space and making it free to the public really represents the spirit and mission of our organization.”
The Fort Bend Museum, 410 South Fifth St. in Richmond, underwent a $2 million renovation/expansion project last year. The goal was to create a flexible, modernized venue that could serve as a traditional museum by day and an event center and community hub by night.
The range of “Our History, Our Diversity” speakers in the months ahead is reflective of the county’s wide-ranging population and unique cultural heritage:
- March 3 Dr. Erin Baumgartner Demographics of diversity
- April 7 Dr. Anne Chao Asian American immigration experience
- May 5 Sheriff Eric Fagan African American perspective
- June 2 Dr. Maggie Rodriguez Hispanic experience
- July 7 Author Dan Worrall Pre-history, Native Americans
- August 4 Justice Ken Wise Overview, ranching heritage, Old 300
The free series is supported by a grant from Reliant Energy. Each session will begin at 7:00 p.m. inside the Fort Bend Museum’s exhibit gallery.
