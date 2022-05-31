MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL AT GEORGE MEMORIAL LIBRARY IN JUNE

Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Multicultural Festival: Bringing the World to You” will take place on Saturday, June 11, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond.
Sponsored by the Friends of the George Memorial Library, the Multicultural Festival celebrates the rich, cultural diversity of the county and of the people who reside in it. Featuring an exciting line-up of performances, artisans, games, crafts, and more, the festival will have free activities and fun for the whole family.
Stations representing cultures from around the world will be set up in the Bohachevsky Gallery. Stop by the Japan America Society-Houston booth to join in the edamame chopstick challenge, or make a mask at the Africa table! Visit the Puerto Rico station and the India Culture Center station for more fun activities!
In addition to the stations, which will be ongoing throughout the festival, the following events will take place at designated times:
11:00 am – Soaring Phoenix Lion Dancers -- performance in the Lobby.
12:30 pm – USA Tai Chi Academy -- demonstration in the Lobby.
1:00 pm – Joy of Djembe African Drumming -- performance in the Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater. Enjoy an energetic performance of drumming, introducing West African rhythms and beats. Members of the audience will be invited onstage for a drumming workshop.
The festival will also showcase authentic red lanterns that were presented to Fort Bend County in 2012, by representatives of Chancheng District, of Foshan City, China. The lanterns will hang in the lobby of the library for the day’s activities.
A complete schedule of events will be posted on the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) in June. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
