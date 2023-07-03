In conjunction with Fort Bend County Libraries’ annual Summer Reading Challenge, the University Branch Library will feature a special performance of “Kathak Flamenco – A Celebration of Cultures” on Monday, July 17, beginning at 2:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
Kathak is a classical dance form that originated in Northwest India and is based on the art of storytelling. Through song, dance, music, and percussive accompaniment, it depicts stories central to Indian culture. As trade between countries and continents expanded, the folklore and musical traditions of India spread to other parts of the world.
Flamenco — a dance form that originated in the South of Spain (Andalucia) — is the musical conversation between song, guitar, dance, and percussion. Traits in the language, vocal styles, and rhythmic patterns in Andalucia can be traced to the Punjab region in India.
“Kathak Flaminco — A Celebration of Cultures” highlights and showcases the commonalities and differences between these two art forms as a joyous celebration and melding of cultures.
Kalpana Subbarao has more than 20 years of experience in Indian classical-dance forms. As a teaching artist with Young Audiences of Houston, she has conceptualized, created, choreographed, and directed the production of “Kathak-Flamenco, A Celebration of Cultures.”
This program is made possible by a grant from Young Audiences of Houston.
FBCL’s annual Summer Reading Challenge encourages reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. “All Together Now” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. Readers of all ages can earn rewards based on the number of books they read or time they spend reading, and children can participate in a variety of fun and exciting programs at the libraries in June and July.
