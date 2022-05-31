On May 28, 2022, members of Morton Lodge No. 72 and their families honored Bonnie Starks by dedicating the Masonic Lodge’s library in her late husband’s memory. James Paul Starks, Worshipful Master of Morton Lodge No. 72 in 2015 was a 47-year mason at the time of his death on April 28, 2021. He performed the duties of Secretary for 6 years. Brother Starks was introduced to Masonry in September 1973 at Montgomery Lodge No. 0 in Milford, Massachusetts, one of 23 masonic lodges chartered by Grand Master Paul Revere. He affiliated with Morton Lodge No. 72 in 2009.
Worshipful Master Beane was quoted as saying, “Brother Starks was a visionary and friend to all. His stories were endless, and his friendship was captivating.”
On May 19, 2022, before a packed lodge room, Morton Lodge No. 72 honored two High School Scholarships, a Community Builder Award, and a teacher honorarium.
A $2,000 scholarship and Lamar Medal was awarded to Emily Wittneben and Sebastian Marker of Needville High School. Unfortunately, Cassandra Fuentes of Foster High School was unable to be present, but arrangements have been made. Over the past 20 years, Morton Lodge No. 72 has provided over $140,000 in High School scholarships and teacher honorariums as a token of its continued investment in the in the community its serves.
The Community Builder Award was provided to Rhonda R. Marks, school counselor for LCISD.
The Teacher honorarium, Lamar Medal, and a $1,000 stipend was provided to Mrs. Beth Lee, band teacher at Lamar Junior High.
