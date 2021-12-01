The 19th annual Miracle On Morton Street will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As always, Santa will be in front of the antique fire truck ready to have his picture taken with children from noon to 4 pm. Then bring them by the downtown Post Office on Morton St to write their Letters to Santa and get them mailed before Christmas!
