The Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Cooperative Extension Program (CEP) Agriculture and Natural Resources (AgNR) Unit is providing mini-grants to provide financial assistance to minority landowners with short-term cash needs.
CEP and AgNR realize the limited assets and challenges many minority landowners face. As a result, many have less access to emergency funding. This limited grant program will assist small farmers and producers by providing financial assistance to help overcome sustainability operation obstacles. The grant is eligible for farmers in Fort Bend and Brazoria counties.
The number of grants is limited, so we urge qualified applicants to apply immediately. These grants do not require repayment.
“We have a unique opportunity to make a small difference in the lives of so many landowners,” said Clarence Bunch, Ph.D., CEP Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Leader. Applications will be received, ranked, and funded on a first come, first served basis.
For more information on the Farmer’s Fund grant, please contact County Agent Dr. Abdul Hakeem at abhakeem@pvamu.edu.
