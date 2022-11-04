Michelle Cornell

We’re in November people! This year has flown, and the holidays will soon be upon us whether we are ready for them or not. I’m not even counting the days till Christmas yet. I have to take it one holiday at a time!
First Annual Pecan Grove POA Fall Festival a Success!
Your Pecan Grove POA hosted its First Annual Fall Festival at the Pecan Grove Park on Saturday, October 22nd and what a huge success it was. We could not have asked for better weather or such a beautiful day. The park was packed and has not seen that many visitors in a long time.
The event was well organized and open for all the Pecan Grove community. They had a wide variety of family friendly activities… a pumpkin patch, a trunk or treat for the kiddos, DJ, a costume contest, bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, face painters, hayrides, and a few outside vendors. The PGVFD also had their truck out for kids to climb on and explore.
They offer many thanks for all the support and generosity from neighbors and local businesses! A big sincere THANK YOU to their Platinum Level Contributors: Big Man Adventures, Blush and Bloom Beauty Bar partnered with Cloud Nine, Monte’s Tastes & Taps, Christian Brothers New Territory, Green mark Environmental, Hogue Fencing, MLS Landscaping, Steinmetz Plumbing, Texan Mechanical, and Candis Warner Real Estate. Also a big THANK YOU to our Gold Level Contributors and to all that have contributed: Braman Winery, Clancy’s Pubic House Bar & Grill, Inflate The Party, LooperLoans.Com, Pals Holiday Hayrides, Photo Booth Sugar Land, and the Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department, We Like To Party, Pecan Grove Baptist Church, Texas Meltdown, and Rick Garcia School Board Trustee FBISD.
They are humbled and delighted all the outpouring of help from all neighbors. They look forward to making this a great day for Pecan Grove! Check out Facebook for more pictures!
Our Lovely Ladies are Back!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.