ROSENBERG — L.E.A.F. (Lamar Educational Awards Foundation) held its 2022, Men Who Cook fundraiser Saturday night at the Safari Texas- Infinity Ballroom. While attendees enjoyed the musical talents of Ken Mondshine and the Brotherhood Band, everyone ate their way through the culinary creations of Lamar Consolidated Independent School District’s community and district staff.
The live auction netted over $20,000 and the silent auction helped boost the total raised at this time to more than $115,000. Since Men Who Cook is one of L.E.A.F.’s major fundraisers, its success depends on the wonderful community members who so graciously volunteer their time to prepare their favorite dishes as well as those who sponsor the event. This year, L.E.A.F. would like to thank its sponsors:
Executive Chef: First Financial Group of America
Sous Chefs: Kay Danziger
Banfield Family (In Memory of Neil & Carolyn Banfield)
Rice & Gardner Consultants Incorporated
Station Chefs: Bracewell
Drymalla Construction
Gallagher
Hilcorp
Houston Methodist Sugar Land
Huntington
J.W. Roberts Co.
Linebarger
PBK
Rogers, Morris & Grover
Salas O’Brien
Si Environmental
Texas Air Systems
VLK
Prep Cooks: AGǀCM
Beverly Richard
BOK Financial
Dally + Associates
Davis Greenlawn
Equitable
Family Connect & Devine Family
Hartmann Properties
ImageNet Consulting
McGriff
Paul Janice Knight
Tristar
Safari Texas
United Healthcare
A competition for the 59 chefs was added this year, the attendees voted for their favorite savory and sweet bites. The winner of the Sweet Bite of the Night was Gary Vincek from Vincek’s Smokehouse in East Bernard, and the Savory Bite of the Night winner was Tom Hebert, representing Lindsey Elementary. Another addition to this community classic was the Superintendent of the Day raffle. This year’s lucky winner is Sadie Blahuta, a 2nd grader from Dickinson Elementary.
During the evening, former Executive Director Janice Knight was recognized for her 20 years of leadership for L.E.A.F.
“Having such a successful 2022 Men Who Cook draw the same excitement and enthusiasm from the community as it has in years past, bring us immense joy. Having exceeded our $100,000 goal will help the foundation return to a level of grant giving that our teachers and students deserve. We could not have done it without our sponsors, cooks, and volunteers!” stated Charles A. “Chip” Sutton, President of the L.E.A.F. Board of Directors.
L.E.A.F.’s Board of Directors wants to thank everyone who continues to support the foundations legacy of providing educational opportunities for the students and teachers of Lamar CISD. If you are interested in being on the L.E.A.F. board or volunteering with the foundation, please contact April Nemec at April.nemec@lcisd.org or 832.223.0334.
