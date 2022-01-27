Meeting the meteorologist

Garden Club of Richmond held its January meeting in the home of Mrs. Nathan Young. Co-hostesses for the meeting were Susan Farris, Bobbie Hood, Nancie Rain and Laurel Wendt.
Members enjoyed egg salad sandwiches as well as ham salad, deviled eggs, chicken salad, cranberry cheese ball, Italian deli roll ups, spinach & artichoke pinwheels, lemon squares, mini cupcakes and chocolate chip snowballs.
Frank Billingsley, local meteorologist with television channel KPRC spoke about his search through a DNA registry to find the roots of his family. Members were given the opportunity to purchase signed copies of his book, “Swabbed & Found.” Frank explained the many facets of searching through DNA which varies from standard genealogy methods. The presentation was informative, heartwarming and entertaining. Should he give up meteorology, Frank would make a great stand up comedian. President Lynn Hewitt led the meeting with committee chairs presenting announcements. The Spring Trip committee chair Susan Farris discussed details of the upcoming trip to Galveston. The annual Garden Club of Richmond Caladium bulb sale has begun and Chair Roberta Terrell reminded all to order soon as the bulbs are selling quickly. Bulb pick up will start March 10th. For more information on the caladium sale call Roberta at 281-343-9932 or Nancie Rain at 713-898-8359.
