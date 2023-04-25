The annual Medieval Day at Needville Middle School took place last week. Medieval Day is where the sixth-grade social studies students are immersed in the culture of that time, complete with a room transformed into a castle filled with serfs, jesters, minstrels, knights, a fireplace, royalty and much more.
