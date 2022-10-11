SATURDAY, OCT. 15
There will be a live music and raffle event at Dry Creek Social Club, that benefits Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels, a local charity that’s provided food to homebound seniors since 1974. The event will feature a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a cash bar, food trucks and heavy appetizers provided by La Cocina will be served at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., The Spazmatics show will begin, and at 9:45 p.m., the 50/50 raffle winner will be drawn. Fifteen minutes after, at 10 p.m., the silent auction will close. Tickets on sale now.
