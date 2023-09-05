Master Naturalists Host Nature Program on Safeguarding Waterfowl and Wetlands

The Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist program is excited to announce its upcoming monthly nature program that will be held on Thursday, September 7, at the Rosenberg Civic Center starting at 7 pm. The evening promises to be an enlightening and engaging experience for all nature enthusiasts in Fort Bend County. This informative talk entitled "Safeguarding Waterfowl and Wetlands: Unraveling the Mission of Ducks Unlimited," will be presented by Regional Biologist Taylor Abshier from Ducks Unlimited. Coastal Prairie Chapter's monthly nature programs are free and open to the public of all ages. Refreshments starting at 6:30 pm and door prizes will add to the evening.
Taylor will shed light on the critical efforts undertaken by Ducks Unlimited, a renowned non-profit organization committed to preserving and protecting our natural habitats. Taylor’s passion for wildlife conservation and his in-depth knowledge of wetland ecosystems will offer attendees a unique perspective on the challenges faced by waterfowl and the importance of wetland conservation. Through captivating stories and compelling data, he will reveal the profound impact Ducks Unlimited has had in preserving these vital habitats, ensuring the survival of countless waterfowl species.
You will be inspired as Taylor shares the successes, challenges, and ongoing initiatives of Ducks Unlimited, showcasing their tireless dedication to the environment and the creatures that call wetlands home. Whether you’re an avid nature enthusiast, conservationist, or simply curious about the incredible work being done to protect our natural world, this presentation is not to be missed.
About Coastal Prairie Chapter of Texas Master Naturalist: The Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist program is dedicated to the conservation and preservation of natural resources through education and outreach. Their mission is to provide training and volunteer opportunities to individuals interested in the natural world, fostering a deeper understanding of the environment, and promoting its protection.
For further information, please go to www.coastalprairie.org. Or you may send an email to info@coastalprairie.org.
