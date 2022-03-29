Master Gardeners offer free online classes

Texas A&M AgriLife and Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will start in April a free six-class program to help people grow their own food.
Learn how to start a garden, the keys to success, what to plant and when and how to reap the benefits of year-round food production in Fort Bend County in the Grow Your Own series.
The 90-minute April 9 program about "Setting Up Raised Beds/Planters" will begin on Zoom at 9 a.m. Learn about the pros and cons of using different materials to make raised beds, set up considerations and maintenance. Planters including pots will also be covered.
Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErdOCtrj4jGdf937mAKZyIJsjoMYH7IPDf. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Other classes in the online program are: May 14-Warm Season Vegetables & Herbs, June 11-Garden Pests and Diseases, Aug. 13-Cool Season Vegetables & Herbs, Sept. 10-Plant Propagation Basics and Oct. 8-Fruit Trees. The 90-minute classes will start at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month.To learn more, visit https://fbmg.org/grow-your-own/ For information, contact Brandy Rader at 281-342-3034 or brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu
