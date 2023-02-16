Ashok Mandula, who lives at Cross Creek Ranch Subdivision in Fulshear, arrived at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

He wanted to be first in line for the 9 a.m. opening of the Fort Bend County Master Gardener’s annual fruit-citrus tree sale fundraiser.

His wife slept in late and joined him at the head of the line as the sale gates opened.

They wanted to purchase some papaya plants and other tropical plants on sale this year.

Ashok knew from last year that those who arrived late would go home empty-handed.

Memo and Frank Garza of Rosenberg, who showed up at opening time, were among those who found slim pickings.

“Next year, we’re going to camp out here at night just like on Black Friday,” Frank said, partly in jest.

