Ashok Mandula, who lives at Cross Creek Ranch Subdivision in Fulshear, arrived at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
He wanted to be first in line for the 9 a.m. opening of the Fort Bend County Master Gardener’s annual fruit-citrus tree sale fundraiser.
His wife slept in late and joined him at the head of the line as the sale gates opened.
They wanted to purchase some papaya plants and other tropical plants on sale this year.
Ashok knew from last year that those who arrived late would go home empty-handed.
Memo and Frank Garza of Rosenberg, who showed up at opening time, were among those who found slim pickings.
“Next year, we’re going to camp out here at night just like on Black Friday,” Frank said, partly in jest.
Lemon, orange, grapefruit trees and blackberry bushes sold out within minutes as shoppers out-raced each other from species to species.
Also selling out quickly were the LSU purple fig trees, Sunshine blueberry bushes and blackberry bushes.
Most towed wagons with them and the smart ones arrived in pairs to share to help ensure success.
Ashley and Hunter Soape of Needville worked together to get their hands on the much-sought after lemon and apple trees.
Most of the plants were sold out within 30 minutes. The remaining shoppers had to settle for second-tier plants that no one else wanted.
“Everything is selling out fast,” Master Gardener Debbie Cooper said 10 minutes after the sale began.
One reason for the quick sale was that this year, fewer plants were available because the nursery struggled to provide plants for Master Gardener sales in three counties, an organzier said.
Cynthia Adams of Thompsons and Aunt Rene of Sugar Land said they were pleased to take home a coffee tree, their only purchase.
“If the Apocalypse comes, we want to make sure we have coffee,” Adams said.
