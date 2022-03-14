Pleak City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public.
Congratulations to Dude and Brenda Jaynes’s granddaughter Landynn Tompkins for make the Varsity Cheer Squad at Boling High School.
Pictured: Landynn Tompkins
Be watchful of the prices you pay for gas. The shell at Briarwood Crossing says one price on the sign (for cash) and a different price at the pumps.
We had a great weekend with our granddaughters and our niece and nephew. Its was a bit cool and windy but we got to be in the St Patrick’s Day parade with our jeep group. 27 Jeeps total all decked out in green. It was a really good time. Can’t wait till next year.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings.
For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
