A big happy 4th birthday to our youngest grand-daughter, Lailynn Dianne Vacek! She is full of life. Loves to laugh, very energetic, and keeps us on our toes when they come stay with us!
The Needville Youth Fair will begin next weekend Friday, April 22, 2022 with the BBQ cook-off and go thru to Sunday, May 1, 2022. Check out the many exhibits ranging from arts, baked goods, beauty pageant and the livestock! EVERYONE LOVES A PARADE!! NYF Parade is Saturday, April 23rd. if you are interested in more information regarding events, deadlines and entries. Send me a message and Ill help find the information.
Remember we are very low on rainfall making it prime weather for grass and other fires. Please be mindful and do not leave any burn piles unattended.
Do not forget to get your rental booked with Pleak City Hall, Call Erin @ (281) 239-8504 or pleakvillage@yahoo.com.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.