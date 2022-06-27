Marsha Goates

I hope everyone has a safe 4th of July. Be responsible!
Pleak Volunteer Fire Fighters Association is having a fundraiser on July 4th, at Seabourne Creek Park from 6 pm to 10 pm.
They will have pulled pork sandwiches. Combos with all fixings, chips and drink $8.00, Sandwich alone, $6.00. Water and soft drinks $1.00. Let’s support all local fire departments with fundraisers!
Happy birthday to Cindi Dean on July 5th!! I hope Jimmie has a great day planned for you!
I’m not sure about anyone else, but I am doing the rain dance. We need it so bad. Let’s hope the weather persons are spot on with the prediction. Please refrain from burning outdoors!
We are under a burn ban and the county is burning up. So many unnecessary fires everywhere.
This not only puts the firefighters in danger but also the surrounds areas due to the drought.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of www.villageofpleak.com for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings.
For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
