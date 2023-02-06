The application deadline to run for an Alderman position in Pleak is February 17, 2023. You can get the application at Pleak City Hall.
I would like to wish some of my favorite neighbors, Al and Paula Warnasch a very happy anniversary. They were married for 61years on February 3rd. I hope y’all have a great day and hope you have many more.
For some reason I don’t believe my January 3rd article made it in the paper so I wanted to give a shout out to a couple favorite neighbors of ours. Happiest of birthday to Joan Wendt celebrating January 4th, and Jenny Meyer celebrating on January 5th.
Fairchild VFD 39th Annual BBQ and Auction; Sunday March 4, 2023. The fundraiser will be held at the Needville Columbus Hall on Hwy 36. They are changing things up a bit this year! They will have a cornhole tournament, dinner, dancing and live auction. Stay tuned for more info.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
