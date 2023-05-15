Marsha Goates

Hurricane Prepardness
The Pleak City Council begins at 7 p.m. May 17, 2023.
The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM Meetings are always open to the public. Agenda: Canvass votes for the Village Special Election for electing four Alderman-At-Large and for reauthorization of .25% sales and Use tax held May 6, 2023. Discuss and act on the of special election. Oath of Office for elected officers. Discuss and appoint a Mayor Pro-Tem. Discuss financials and monthly bills. Monthly report from the Fire Department.
I hope all the ladies reading this had a fantabulous Mother’s Day Weekend! Mine was great.
We had a group Mother’s Day celebration with my extended family, and it was so much fun.
Hurricane season is around the corner. Time to start preparing. Remember, is not if we get a hurricane, but when.
Do not wait until the last minute to have stuff on hand that you may need. I’ll have a list next week to help you get started.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.