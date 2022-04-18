Village of Pleak City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public.
I hope everyone had an amazing and blessed Easter. We spent a few hours with the Goates side of the family. Had a great meal and then watched the littles gather the eggs. They had a great time and made out like bandits with candy and a few money eggs. I was just glad the weather was decent and held out without any rain.
Do you have a child, grandchild, nieces, or nephews graduating this year? I’d love to share the great news and what they have planned after school. Just send me an email!!
Do not forget to get your rental booked with Pleak City Hall, Call Erin @ (281) 239-8504 or pleakvillage@yahoo.com.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries, or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
