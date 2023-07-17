Marsha Goates

Pleak City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM. Council to receive and discuss annual audit for the Village of Pleak and the Pleak Volunteer Fire Department.
They will discuss bank account balances and monthly bills. Monthly report from the Fire department to be received.
Happy birthday to Paula Warnasch. Paula will celebrate her birthday on Friday, July 22nd. Hope it’s a great day and Al takes you to dinner.
Happy 16th birthday to Brody Sebesta! Brody is the grandson of Ralph and Joan Wendt.
His birthday was Sunday, July 16th but celebrated all weekend according to Joan, since he’s so sweet!
Anyone else wondering the status of the new Fire Station. They had a special meeting yesterday to receive changes recommended by the fire department. This is getting a bit ridiculous. See the article next week with information about the status.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church.
