FBC ESD #6 meeting will be January 26,2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public. Be informed of what’s going on with your ESD and the future site of the new fire station. Make sure to come meet your three new commissioners.
Can I just say how unprofessional and disgusting Dollar General is in Pleak? They allow their employees to smoke right in front of the store and drop their cigarette butts at the entrance. The store always seems dirty and there are stocking carts in almost every isle. I wish the managers and the employees would take pride in their store. I would call corporate but that usually falls on deaf ears. This reflects poorly on Pleak.
Do you want to get your food handlers permit? This would be perfect for any teen looking to get into food service. This class is put on by The Texas Department of State Health Services. Cost: $20.00. January 28 @ 8:45 am — 10:45 am. This class is required for all foodservice employees to promote the service of safe food. The class is a basic overview of food safety practices that are necessary to ensure you serve safe food at your establishment. Some practices discussed are: Good Personal Hygiene, Cross Contamination, Time and Temperature abuse.
Please make sure to email me any birthdays, anniversaries, anything exciting. Let’s see whats going on in Pleak!!
Remember, please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks.
You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings.
For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
