Marsha Goates

Pleak City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM. Council to receive and discuss annual audit for the Village of Pleak and the Pleak Volunteer Fire Department. They will discuss signage for ESD #6, Pleak Volunteer Fire Department. Meetings are always open to the public.
Happy birthday to Paula Warnasch. Paula will celebrate her birthday on Friday, July 22nd. Hope it’s a great day and Al takes you to dinner.
Rosenberg Police will host Movie Night in The Park! Come out and watch A League of Their own in Historic downtown Rosenberg. Food trucks will open at 7:30 pm. Movie starts 10 minutes after sunset.
Beasley Fire Department had a great turnout for the annual fundraiser this past weekend. Thanks to everyone who purchased plates. They also have fundraiser tickets for a drawing in November. Only 500 tickets printed. Contact Beasley Fire Department @(979) 387-2412 to purchase.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of www.villageofpleak.com for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
