Marsha Goates

A big happy birthday to my ride or die, Wade Goates! I hope you have the best day ever.
Pleak Planning and Zonings meeting is December 7, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Pleak City Hall. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. They will get an update on the fire station building. Meetings are always open to the public.
Need Santa’s Helpers! Need your help! December 15th, December 16th we will be having Santa’s Workshop! Getting ready to deliver so many presents to so many children be part of this Bless Experience! Help make a Childs Christmas a Joyful and most important to let them know they are Loved!
Nery’s Promise Christmas Event December 17th , 2022
from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
230 Collins Road, Richmond, Tx 77469
If you would like to help us make this Christmas season Merry and Bright for so many children? And you Love to shop and give back to the community? Nery’s Promise is looking for appropriate new un-wrapped gifts for children ages infant to 17.yrs. Gifts can be dropped off at Nery’s Promise 230 Collins Rd, Richmond, TX 77469, from 8:am till 8:pm the building is monitored 24/7. If you have a questions , Not sure what to buy? We would love to hear from you. Please call Ms. Nery at 281-642-5935 or E-Mail Address: neryspromise@gmail.com Website: www.neryspromise.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.