The Pleak City Council meeting is at 7 p.m., January 18, 2023. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Meetings are always open to the public. Be sure to come to see what new is happening in your area. On the agenda: Financials, Fire Department report, discuss election and terms for elected official, discuss and action on the 2023 Water System Phasing, City Hall Construction, and planning and zoning resignations.
Do you live in or around the Pleak area? Pleak Fire Department is looking for volunteers. It takes dedication and its more than just getting a t-shirt. It is a commitment. If you are interested in more information, you can reach them at 281-342-3692.
I was reading some posts on Next Door app and many people are stating they are seeing bobcats around the areas. Keep your head on a swivel when you have your small pets and little kids outside.
Remember, please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks.
You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
