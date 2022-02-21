Fort Bend County ESD #6 meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public. They will discuss items such as the new fire station.
Fairchild VFD 38th Annual BBQ and Auction; Sunday March 6, 2022. The fundraiser will be held at the Needville Columbus Hall on Hwy 36. Serving will be from 1030 am – 1 pm. The free dance will be from 11-3 pm. Raffle drawing will begin at 2:00 pm.
Sharing from Cindi Dean. Her granddaughter Sophia placed 1st (out of the 4 schools that competed competed) in the UIL a competition for Music Memory.
She has competed in this category four years now.
She only missed one year due to no competition. She is so very proud of her!
The Junk Hippy Market will be at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds Saturday February 26th, 2022 from 9am – 5pm.
Village of Pleak City Hall has openings for rentals for the month of March and April. Perfect for all occasions!
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks.
You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook .https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings.
For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.