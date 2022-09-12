Marsha Goates

Pleak City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. September 21, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM. Meetings are always open to the public. Agenda to follow.
Happy birthday to another favorite neighbor Steven Nguyen on Saturday, September 17. Hope it’s a great day!
It’s getting to be that time a year again. Fair day starts Monday, September 19, 2022, at 9:00 am with Senior Citizen Day. They will have awesome activities again that include BINGO, music presented by a DJ and dancing. They will be served some of the best soup after working up a hunger from all the excitement and there will be door prizes and goody bags. Vendors will also be set up with useful information for attendees.
We went to the Fair kick off dance Saturday. It was a great time had by all. Always great to see friends and supporting a good cause for the kids. Sunday my body told me I need to get out more and go dancing!
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
