Marsha Goates

The Pleak City Council begins at 7 p.m. August 17, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Meetings are always open to the public. They will receive the audit report for the Village of Pleak and for the Volunteer Fire Department and financial reports.
Happy belated birthday to Donald Rejsek! He celebrated his birthday August 12. I hope it was an awesome day.
The NFD annual fundraiser is right around the corner! Mark your calendars to drive by for lunch Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 11 AM. Plates are $12 each. Don’t forget about raffle tickets!
Message us on facebook, or for visit https://square.link/u/cR9xqUrL?src=sheet to purchase raffle tickets. You may also email events@needvillefd.org to get yours today. $5/ticket or $20/book.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of www.villageofpleak.com for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
