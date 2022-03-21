Fort Bend County ESD #6 meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Want to learn what is going on with the new fire station cost, time etc, come to the meeting!
Happy birthday to Sophia Stockton, granddaughter of Jimmie and Cindi Dean! Sophia turned 12 years old on today, March 22. I have never met Sophia, but I sure have loved watching her grow up!
Pictured: Sophia Stockton
The weather can’t seem to get it together. This weekend was kind of pleasant minus the wind. This week will be another crazy one. Storms, drop in temps. I am so ready for some true spring weather. I hope everyone weathered the storm that came through Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
Sophia Stockton
