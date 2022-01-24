Marquita Griffin

A recent headline, posted just about everywhere, states a Michigan woman found an email in her Spam folder revealing she won $3 million.
At the end of the article — which explains the woman saw an ad for the Mega Million Jackpot, bought a ticket, matched five balls to earn her the $1 million prize, and the Megaplier took her to the $3 million win — there was a poll.
“Will you be checking your spam folder a little more often now?” the question read.
The options “Absolutely not,” “About the same as I do now,” or “I’ll be looking less” were not available.
But they can’t trick me.
I don’t know a soul on this planet who enjoys browsing their spam folder (we barely tolerate our inboxes). Although I have to say, selecting 713 of those junk emails simultaneously and deleting them in bulk is somewhat therapeutic.
And if you can delete them all in one sitting, it feels like defeating the final boss on an impossible 90s Sega system video game. Epic and celebratory.
I have, on occasion, discovered legitimate emails from a community member in my spam folder, so it does serve a purpose.
That is the only reason I looked in that dreaded, seemingly endless void.
The only benefit of that spam folder, in my mind, is that it removes most of the junk from my inboxes, which saves me valuable time when responding to legitimate emails and searching for story ideas.
I check that folder about once a week or so, and it’s usually teeming with garbage correspondence.
Most of the emails consist of all kinds of odd symbols or photos, annoying ads, offers and threats of revealing my search history (which is fine, because perhaps someone could share with me the best ingredients for a DIY face scrub or the best tea combo for restful sleep).
And don’t get me started about the plethora of efforts to separate me from my hard-earned money.
The “rich, long-lost relative who is itching to pour gold into my life,” or the “I can help you quadruple your income in five weeks” soliciting emails both annoy and entertain me.
I find them amusing because they’re entirely ludicrous.
I consider them irritating because they’re predatory.
They lure in individuals who are so deep in hardship that any option (foolish or not) that claims to have the ability to pull them from the rut sounds worthwhile.
The only conversation I want to have about spam folders is the one that discusses how, with all this advancing technology, we have yet to create a spam folder for our real-life mailboxes.
I’m tired of all the waste mail crammed into my mailbox that ends up being shredded or pushed down to the bottom of the trash barrel.
Most of this snail mail, like my digital ones, remains unopened.
I simply “select all” and shred away.
So, nope. I won’t check my spam folder any more than usual.
Unless there is a campaign of spam emails that send you viable and realistic solutions to the problems bouncing in my mind, that spam folder will remain as crammed and ignored as the junk drawer in my kitchen.
The only SPAM I enjoy is that canned kind that releases the aroma of a glorious childhood as soon as it hits the skillet.
Now, that SPAM, complete with a perfectly toasted piece of bread — yes, that’s something I’ll take a poll on.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
