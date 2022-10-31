Marquita Griffin

The first time I visited the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land, “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Exhibition” was on display.
This was in 2009, years before I became a parent.
I tend to divide my career timeline into pre- and post-parenthood, and I point that out for this reason: I wasn’t considering my children when experiencing the exhibit, but rather the child-like curiosity within me.
I still remember that day because it snowed, and it turned a work assignment into an enchanting experience.
I was sent to capture images and put together a write-up for the paper, and having completed C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia eight-book collection just before the assignment, the task was coated in a bit of splendor.
The magic of the children’s literature lingered in my mind as I walked through the exhibit, quite enthralled by what I saw.
I left the site successfully with plenty of photos caught on my camera and a notepad filled with information. And it was a Friday, too, so I was cheerful.
Then it started snowing as I walked to my car.
The day had been a bitingly cold one, so I was dressed warmly, but when those little sparkling crystals began clinging to my not-so-thick sweater, I regretted omitting my coat that morning.
Because y’all — I twirled in the snow.
On that Friday afternoon in December 2009, when an unexpected snowfall came to Fort Bend, I danced in it while standing in the Houston Museum of Natural Science parking lot.
Snow was never an expected staple of the season around here, so I was gleefully caught off-guard. And I’m not ashamed to admit that for a moment, I felt like a Narnia character that walked through the wardrobe into a snow-shrouded otherworld.
Eventually, my pragmatic nature returned, reminding me I still had a deadline to meet.
As goofy as it may sound to some, the memory remains one of my favored reporting experiences.
Of course, the museum has long since closed that exhibit, but I must say, it was a fitting one to open its first season in Fort Bend.
These days the museum offers attractions, permanent exhibits, and even some science labs — plenty to stimulate and educate minds. And considering we’re already in November, it’s worth mentioning the museum’s Jingle Tree tradition kicks off on Nov. 11.
Presented by Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, the Jingle Tree is a showcasing of stunningly decorated trees for a week-long online silent auction. Activities that week include a tree lighting, holiday photoshoot, VIP experience and a “Festive Finale,” according to the museum. (For details, visit www.hmns.org/hmns-at-sugar-land and select the Events tab.)
The Jingle Tree tradition is undoubtedly joyful and an ideal event to get into the mood of the season. Still, more importantly, this fundraiser is vital to the continuing community presence and efforts of the Houston Museum of Natural Science considering proceeds from this event will support its daily operations, programming and expanding access to under-served communities.
This museum isn’t the only community-centric attraction, venue, museum or center in Fort Bend that encourages the minds of the young and old alike, though.
It’s also not the only one that needs our support.
In the coming days, I’m sure you’ll read in The Herald about more holiday-themed events that support organizations, groups, and centers in our community.
Give these events or fundraisers more than a glance; consider getting involved and sharing the word.
Not only will you probably have a jolly ol’ time, but your backing will also help these places keep the magic and merriment flowing.
