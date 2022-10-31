Marquita Griffin

The first time I visited the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land, “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Exhibition” was on display.

This was in 2009, years before I became a parent.

I tend to divide my career timeline into pre- and post-parenthood, and I point that out for this reason: I wasn’t considering my children when experiencing the exhibit, but rather the child-like curiosity within me.

I still remember that day because it snowed, and it turned a work assignment into an enchanting experience.

I was sent to capture images and put together a write-up for the paper, and having completed C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia eight-book collection just before the assignment, the task was coated in a bit of splendor.

The magic of the children’s literature lingered in my mind as I walked through the exhibit, quite enthralled by what I saw.

I left the site successfully with plenty of photos caught on my camera and a notepad filled with information. And it was a Friday, too, so I was cheerful.

