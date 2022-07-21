Worship music flows over the crowd at the 11 a.m. Sunday morning Mass at St. Faustina Catholic Church. All around are the smiling faces of friendly parishioners who greet one another at the service. No smile is wider than the one worn by the church pastor, Father Dat Hoang, whose extraordinary life story fuels his joyful spirit and commitment to service.
Father Dat will be honored at the Mission of Love Gala on September 8, which benefits Catholic Charities’ Mamie George Community Center in Richmond. He is the founding pastor at St. Faustina, which came into being in 2014 when the priest was appointed by his Archbishop, Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, to solidify a congregation in the fast-growing Fulshear area.
Dat Hoang wanted to be a priest from the age of 10, while living with his large Catholic family in Vietnam. Because his father had served as an officer in the South Vietnamese Air Force, their bishop advised that they leave the country to realize the youngster’s dreams.
It took two years and harrowing journeys to escape. They were lost at sea and starving, rescued by a Soviet tanker, imprisoned, lost their life savings, separated from each other, and attacked by pirates. Eventually they made it to refugee camps. Dat Hoang’s faith remained strong as he served as an altar boy, even risking his life setting up for Mass in the middle of gunfire.
Eventually, Dat Hoang was reunited with his brothers in Houston, where he pushed himself to learn English in high school, and went on to attend seminary and realize his dream of becoming a priest.
Father Dat’s remarkable story will be the centerpiece at the Mission of Love Gala on September 8, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464 in Richmond. For 11 years, the Mamie George Community Center has provided meals, gatherings and classes to keep seniors engaged and active. In addition, the center provides vital services for people of all ages: a food pantry, financial assistance, help for women veterans, and parenting education for young families.
Thousands of Fort Bend residents are helped each year through the center, located in a zip code with high levels of poverty.
