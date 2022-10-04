To replace its longtime and retiring Executive Director, the Fort Bend History Association (FBHA) is bringing home an experienced museum director raised in the shadow of the organization’s two most visited locations ¬– the Fort Bend Museum and the George Ranch Historical Park.
Madeleine Calcote-Garcia – who is a former Sugar Land resident, received a Master of Museum Studies from Baylor University, and most recently has served as Executive Director at the Museum of North Texas History in Wichita Falls – will become the FBHA’s new Executive Director on November 7. She replaces Claire Rogers, who is retiring after eight years in the role and 20 years with the organization.
“I grew up in Fort Bend County and I’m so excited to be part of the community again,” said Calcote-Garcia. “I look forward to working with the staff and board to continue to preserve and interpret the distinct history of the county.”
The blend of both practical experiences running a history museum and the formal training in museum studies made Calcote-Garcia the first choice of the FBHA’s search committee. More than 75 applicants from across the country expressed interest in the position.
“Obviously, Claire Rogers leaves big shoes to fill,” said Steve Nelson, chair of the search committee and current FBHA board member. “The number and quality of applicants speaks to the strength of the FBHA, the reputation Claire has helped establish, and the opportunity it presents moving forward.”
Rogers will stay on through December to provide a smooth transition of leadership.
“I’m fortunate to have worked with so many wonderful people who share in a passion for Fort Bend history and are willing to support it with their skills, presence, and connections,” Rogers said. “Leading the organization and seeing real progress in many different areas is something I will look back on with great pride.”
