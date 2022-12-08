Hello Laid-back gardeners, this week I wanted to share with you a recipe mostly from my garden. It’s easy to make and be played with. It’s a collard green, sweet potato and cashew salad. All of it except for the nuts, seeds and goat cheese came from my garden. This recipe will feed about 6-8 people.
2 lbs sweet potato peeled and crosscut into bite size pieces
2 cloves of garlic Kosher salt and fresh ground Black pepper to taste
1 lb. collard greens, stems removed, leaves thinly sliced (about 6 cups)
¼ c roasted unsalted cashews, roughly chopped
Heat the oven to 400F. on baking sheet toss sweet potato slices with 2 Tbs oil, cumin, thyme, and garlic. Season with s & p and roast potato, flipping now and then for about 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.
Meanwhile, combine lime juice and ginger and let it stand about 10 minutes to let the ginger soften. Whisk in the remaining ¼ c of oil until emulsified and season with s&p.
To serve, place on collard greens in a large bowl and toss 1Tbs of the lime and ginger dressing and rub it into the greens for about 5 minutes. Transfer greens to a serving platter, top with sweet potatoes and sprinkle with goat cheese and cashews. Serve with remaining dressing on the side.
This is one of my favorite winter salads, and it keeps in the fridge for several days. Don’t douse it with all the dressing.
Note: one can easily substitute sturdy kale, chard, broccoli leaves for the kale
Try it out and let me know what you think.
Lauren Martin is a member of the Texas Master Gardeners chapter in Fort Bend County.
