Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan announced the promotions of five deputies at a promotion ceremony held at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in Richmond.
“These dedicated deputies bring vast knowledge and experience to their new roles. They all possess unique skills and acumen that I firmly believe will enhance our department as we serve and protect our citizens,” Fagan said. “My command staff and I extend our congratulations and thanks to them for their well-earned promotions.”
FBCSO deputies with their new rank are as follows:
Maj. James Burger oversees the Enforcement Bureau for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. This bureau includes uniformed deputies who respond to emergency and non-emergency calls for service as well as specialized functions such as air support, SWAT unit, patrol canine, traffic unit, and reserve deputies.
Maj. Burger is a 37-year law enforcement professional, spending the past 34 years at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. He has held several positions within the Sheriff’s Office including lieutenant in the internal affairs division and captain of the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy and the Criminal Investigations Division.
Maj. James Burger is a graduate of the 215th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy in Quantico, Va.
He is a certified Master Peace Officer and Law Enforcement Instructor from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Education.
Maj. Burger was pinned by his wife, Elizabeth.
n n n n
Capt. David Clary began his career with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 as a correctional officer before graduating from the University of Houston Basic Police Academy in 1996.
Prior to beginning his law enforcement career, Capt. Clary served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps with combat tours in Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia and Operation Restore Hope in Somalia.
He has served in numerous roles at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and is a certified field training officer, instructor, public safety diver, and jail administrator. He holds a Master Police Officer and a Master Jailer License.
In 2018, while assigned as the property & evidence room Unit supervisor as a lieutenant at the time, Capt. Clary was instrumental in the Sheriff’s Office receiving the “County Best Practices Award” from the Texas Association of Counties.
In his spare time, Capt. Clary enjoys camping and the outdoors in his spare time. Capt. Clary was pinned by his son, Jeff.
Lt. William Bennett began his police career in 2002 with the city of Needville Police Department.
Six months later he joined the city of Richmond Police Department where he served for six and a half years.
During his time with the city of Richmond PD, Bennett spent his career on patrol where he moved up to the rank of corporal.
In 2008 Lt. Bennett joined the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
During his time with the Sheriff’s Office he served in the Kid’s & Cops Program and the crime prevention unit.
He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2015.
Lt. Bennett served in patrol as a contract sergeant and district sergeant.
In his spare time Lt. Bennett and his wife raise chickens and ducks.
He is currently in year two of a six-year process of the deaconate formation to become an ordained deacon for the Catholic church.
Lt. Bennett was pinned by his wife, Tara.
Lt. Richard Reiser is currently assigned to the detention division of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
He has been an employee of the Sheriff’s Office for over 10 years.
Lt. Reiser earned an associate’s degree from Wharton County Junior College.
He began his career with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in the detention division.
Lt. Reiser was sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office to attend the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy as a member of Class 28.
After graduation, he accepted a position with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team, where he remained for three years, before being promoted to sergeant in the detention division.
As sergeant, he became a crisis intervention training instructor.
He has in a variety of roles, including shift housing and IPU.
For the last four years, he has worked as a supervisor for detention operations.
Lt. Reiser holds an advanced peace officer certification, advanced jailer certification, police instructor license, and mental health officer certification, and has completed the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy course.
Lt. Reiser was pinned by Beasley Firefighter Paramedic Chris Wynslow.
Lt. Michael Ross was raised in Stafford, and attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
From there, he completed training at the Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy in Lufkin.
Lt. Ross started his law enforcement career at the San Augustine Police Department.
Later, he returned to Fort Bend County to work for the city of Richmond Police Department.
Lt. Ross found his permanent home at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office where he has worked for the past 23 years.
Of those years, 16 were spent as a sergeant in the Fort Bend County Jail.
Lt. Ross was pinned by his wife, Traci.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.