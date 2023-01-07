The Rosenberg City Council pressed ahead with the construction of a controversial splash pad.
Citizens reacted to the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school in May that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
And Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan called the shortage of deputies a “public safety concern.”
These events and more made headlines in the Fort Bend Herald during 2022:
In January, the majority of the Rosenberg City Council voted to bow to the will of the voters and continue with the construction of a controversial splash pad. Several council members wanted the project abandoned. Also in January, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office introduced new blue uniforms to replace the brown ones worn for decades. Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department reported 6,000 cases of Covid-19 in a single day.
In February, the Fort Bend County Office of Elections Administration announced that a record number of citizens were registered to vote in the upcoming Republican and Democrat primary elections. Also, the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners held its always-popular fruit and citrus tree sale fundraiser at the fairgrounds. Lamar CISD announced it was accepting names for six new campuses. In his state of the city address, Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines discussed the city’s “mind-blowing” growth. A murder suspect was nabbed in Wallis and 10-year-old cancer patient Devarjaye “D.J.” Daniel was sworn in as an honorary member of multiple law enforcement agencies — long a wish of his. The county government allocated funds to small businesses harmed by the Covid pandemic. A developer, the Signorelli Co., announced plans to build a major subdivision — Austin Point — that would bring 14,000 new homes to Fort Bend County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Caleb Rule substation in Fulshear, named after a deputy constable killed by friendly fire in 2021. The Fort Bend County Law Library, located in the Justice Center, was named after the late civil rights activist Willie Melton.
In March, a 47-year-old man who “married” a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to 42 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Also in March, Fort Bend County lowered the Covid-19 threat level from orange to yellow, which indicates the threat of people catching Covid-19 in Fort Bend County had lessened. The city of Rosenberg hosted its popular Kids Fish-Tastic Fishing Tournament at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. A Fort Bend County grand jury no-billed Rosenberg police officers who shot and killed a man who was firing a gun at people in April 2021. The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners hosted their annual vegetable and herb plant sale. Santana Ray Losoya pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. A Foster High School student’s art work sold at auction for a record-breaking $265,000 at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. The city of Fulshear celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with its annual Shamrock Shindig. The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg held its first Black Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Ninety-three individuals were arrested in an anti-gang initiative called Operation Margo. Gearheads jammed LCISD’s annual Auto Fest.
In April, the Mamie George Community Center in Richmond celebrated its 10th year of serving those in need. Also, the city of Richmond Commission adopted nuisance ordinances. Days later, 2022 Art Walk & Motor Madness was held in Historic Downtown Richmond. The Rosenberg City Council increased the property tax homestead exemption to 20%. The city of Richmond Planning and Zoning committee rejected plans for the Williams Ranch Business Park, a facility where 18-wheelers would load and unload 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A Richmond man who was driving a vehicle that struck and killed a woman pedestrian was sentenced to five years in prison. A graffiti vandal was ordered to write an essay on the African-American experience after he was convicted of spray painting racial slurs and images on autos and driveways. LCISD trustees voted to name three of the new campuses after civil rights activist Willie Melton, former LCISD school board president James Steenbergen, who died this year of cancer, and former high school principal Gene Tomas. Developers discussed the details of a proposed subdivision in the Rosenberg extra-territorial jurisdiction that would have 2,800 homes. Hines Subdivision would be located at the intersection of U.S. 59 south and Finney Vallet Road.
In addition, Rosenberg Animal Shelter Director Mara Hartsell, who helped the shelter obtain the “no-kill status” and achieved a 95% adoption rate, resigned, apparently disgusted with the way she believed she and the animals were treated by some on the city staff.
The city of Rosenberg held its first-ever citywide garage sale. A 27-year-old Richmond man was charged with murder. The Fort Bend County Historical Commission celebrated the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Stephen F. Austin’s “Old 300” in Fort Bend County with an essay contest for local junior high students. Also in May, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to its fallen peace officers with solemn ceremony filled with praise and Rosenberg police began searching for a gang that pistol-whipped two men at a local park. Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines was re-elected to a second term of office. A Sugar Land businessman accused of filing false claims for federal Covid rent relief funds paid $36,458 in restitution and was sentenced to two years probation. A Richmond teenager who politely robbed a convenience store two years ago with help from a buddy pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to six years probation. A former reserve deputy for the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, who was arrested in 2016 on two counts of possession of child pornography, pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of tampering with evidence. Longtime county historian Michael R. Moore was named the Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award recipient. Fort Bend County celebrated the grand opening of the The Abe and Lizzie Daily Park, the dream of Dr. Harold Daily, a Simonton native, who donated the land in honor of his parents.
Fort Bend County commemorated Memorial Day with a solemn ceremony outside the historic courthouse in Richmond, county authorities held a grand-opening ceremony at the new Office of Emergency Management. The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners vegetable garden education center was finally completed. A man accused of stealing brass cemetery urns was arrested and charged. A dog owner was sentenced to probation after purposely shooting his pet in the face. Fort Bend County Chief Deputy Mattie Provost was named top chief deputy in Texas by her peers statewide. Volunteers told the Rosenberg City Council that the animal shelter is sweltering hot for humans and animals alike.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony to commend six officers who went above and beyond the call of duty. A Richmond man crashed a stolen vehicle in the Brazos River. Pentecostals of Rosenberg broke ground on the Bamore property where their new church will be built. A parade was held at George Park in Richmond for the Needville 11U All-Stars baseball team, which later went on to win the state tournament. Richmond announced plans to seek a $12.7 million in bonds for 2023 capital improvement projects. The Needville 11U All-Stars baseball team competed in the Little League World Series. The Rosenberg City Council rejected calls to implement zoning.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan and constables and police chiefs from across the country announced plans to implement a “force multiplier” strategy to prevent future school shootings. A Rosenberg man was arrested and charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter when the pickup truck he was driving hit a golf cart filled with a family of passengers during a weekend trip to Galveston. Four of the golf cart passengers — all from Rosenberg — were killed and others injured. LCISD Police Chief Dallis Warren said his officers would not wait for back up to arrive before attempting to subdue school shooters. Rosenberg police say they captured four people suspected of robbing hotel guests in the area. Fort Bend County deputies arrested four men accused of killing two teenage brothers. Retired LCISD English teacher Maxine Phelan was all smiles on the first day of classes while welcoming students to the elementary school named in her honor. The city of Rosenberg rescinded its request for voluntary water conservation after heavy rains inundated the area. The Needville Education Foundation awarded grants to first-time teachers. Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan declared the shortage of deputies a public safety emergency. Days later, he commended multiple deputies for their heroic actions.
The city of Rosenberg hired Omar Polio as director of the city’s animal shelter. Polio said he would do all he could to maintain the city’s “no kill” status. Also in September, LCISD trustees announced plans to ask voters to approve $1.72 billion in bonds, some of the funding to go toward the purchase of a second high school football stadium. The bond package was broken up into five parts so that if one or two failed, perhaps the others would pass. Voters were to decide which ones to fund in November. Fort Bend County commissioners debated the need for more justices of the peace. They settled on creating two new JP offices in Precinct 2 to help share the growing case load. The Rosenberg City Council voted to cut its tax rate and adopted the 2023 spending plan. Father Dat Hoang, pastor of St. Faustina Catholic Church in Fulshear, was honored at the annual Mission of Love gala at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond. Rosenberg resident and Terry High School graduate Kayla Jada Dillard was crowned Miss Texas Latina at the Queenbury Theatre. LCISD approved a new round of teacher pay raises. Fort Bend County commissioners adopted a budget that included a 4% pay raise for employees. Commissioners also voted to create 60 new public safety positions. Needville High School senior Tristen Drury was crowned 2022 Fort Bend County Fair Queen. Former pastor William Benjamin Woodward, 62, pleaded guilty to the first-degree offense of sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rosenberg held its annual blessing of the animals.
Local law enforcement agencies held their annual National Night Out events. Foster High School marching band drum majors and color guard members finished earned a Bands of America West Houston Regional ninth-place trophy at Legacy Stadium in Katy, becoming the first LCISD band in history to make finals at a BOA Regional Championship. Construction on the county’s EpiCenter continued as did construction on the Travis Park splash pad. Hundreds of folks turned out for the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners annual herb and vegetable plant sale. Magdalina Cooper was crowned 2022 Needville Harvest Festival queen. First runner-up and top ticket seller was Molly Hackstedt and second runner-up was KayLynn Rieger. Rosenberg police arrested a woman they said attempted to buy a vehicle with a stolen credit card. More than 38,000 residents cast ballots on the first two days of early voting in the November general election. The Foster girls water polo team brought home the state championship trophy after the Lady Falcons claimed the first-ever UIL state water polo championship at Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
Fort Bend County authorities announced that nearly 200,000 voters cast early ballots in the November general election. Fulshear and Foster bands were invited to compete in the super band contest. Fort Bend County Judge KP George was re-elected to a second four-year term of office and two Democrats who won judges’ seats in November 2018 when a blue wave swept Republicans out of office lost their re-election bids. LCISD taxpayers voted down a bond package for a second high school football stadium but approved bonds for new campuses, a technical education center and other classroom-related items. Three George Ranch students were detained by authorities after they allegedly phoned in threats of violence. School officials said the students weren’t serious. A Fort Bend County grand jury returned a felony indictment against Dustin Lee Arguijo, 35, of Richmond, who was charged with the shooting death of a 32-year-old Rosenberg man this past summer. Hundreds of folks attended the annual Miracle on Morton Street in Historic Downtown Richmond.
The driver was arrested and charged with hit-and-run after authorities said his vehicle hit two motorcycles and did not stop to offer aid. The cycle riders were injured. The annual Needville County Christmas drew hundreds of folks who wanted to play in a pile of man-made snow or listen to Christmas carols or hear local school bands perform popular holiday tunes. More than 100 Texas State Technical College students earned degrees and certificates at a ceremony with plenty of pomp for the circumstance. Fort Bend County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Pustilnik was named in a lawsuit filed in US District Court that alleges retaliation for “petty and inhumane reasons” regarding the filing of a 2020 death certificate.
