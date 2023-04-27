Funeral services for Lonnie Lee Lopez Jr., 34, of Richmond will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with interment following at San Francisco Cemetery in East Bernard.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on September 29, 1988 in Wharton, Texas and he passed away on April 21, 2023 in Houston, TX. surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie Lopez Jr.; paternal grandparents, Tomasa Lopez and Arculano Lopez and maternal grandparents, Jesus Martinez Sr. and San Juana Herrera.
Lonnie is survived by his father, Lonnie Lee Lopez Sr. and wife Rachel; mother, Rita Ortiz and husband Hugo; sister, Amanda Lynn Anderson and husband Charlie; step-sisters, Ricki Torres and Juan Trevino, Mariana Torres, Jessica Torres and grandmother, Josefina Mendoza. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, family and friends. He will be dearly missed!
Pallbearers will be Adam Lopez Jr., Tony Luna Jr., Charlie Anderson, Kaleb Palacios, Paul Lopez Sr. and Travis Alameda.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Lopez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
